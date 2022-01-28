2018 Honda Accord

$29,998 + taxes & licensing 1 2 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8163517

8163517 Stock #: P21020A

P21020A VIN: 1HGCV1F98JA801993

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P21020A

Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED SEATS Windows Sunroof Interior remote start Heated Steering Wheel Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features Navigation Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.