$29,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
Campbell River Honda
250-286-0641
2018 Honda Accord
2018 Honda Accord
Sedan Touring - Sunroof - Navigation
Location
Campbell River Honda
2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4
250-286-0641
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
121,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8163517
- Stock #: P21020A
- VIN: 1HGCV1F98JA801993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P21020A
- Mileage 121,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Serving up everything you could ask for in a mid-size sedan, this comfortable, efficient 2018 Honda Accord is a clear segment leader. This 2018 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Campbell River.
The Honda Accord has a reputation for outperforming expectations. This all-new 2018 model continues that reputation by leading the mid-size sedan segment in comfort, technology, and style. Well-crafted inside and out, this Accord sets you apart from the crowd with its sharp exterior and comfortable interior youd expect in a more expensive car. The latest tech takes safety and entertainment to the next level giving you more confidence and peace of mind on the road. This sedan has 121,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 192HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Accord Sedan's trim level is Touring. The Touring trim pushes this Accord into luxury territory without a luxury car price tag. It comes loaded with perforated leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a memory drivers seat, a heated leather steering wheel, navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, 10-speaker premium audio, a power sunroof, chrome exterior trim, a rearview camera, remote start, collision mitigation braking, lane keeping assist, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crhonda.com/apply-now/
o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Sunroof
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Navigation
Premium Sound Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Campbell River Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Campbell River Honda
2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4