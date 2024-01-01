$18,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Honda Civic
LX
2018 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Campbell River Honda
2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4
250-286-0641
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
141,393KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFC2F57JH005310
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 141,393 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Campbell River Honda
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 218,325 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED 106,585 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic LX 196,758 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Campbell River Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Campbell River Honda
2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4
Call Dealer
250-286-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Campbell River Honda
250-286-0641
2018 Honda Civic