2018 Honda Civic

141,393 KM

Details Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic

LX

2018 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

141,393KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F57JH005310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 141,393 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

