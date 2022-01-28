Menu
2018 Honda Civic

62,242 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Campbell River Honda

250-286-0641

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring - Navigation - Leather Seats

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring - Navigation - Leather Seats

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

62,242KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8189310
  Stock #: P5868
  VIN: 2HGFC1F93JH105868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,242 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Bluetooth!

This 2018 Honda Civic Sedan exemplifies automotive excellence and blends fun with efficiency and practicality. This 2018 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Campbell River.

The Honda Civic Sedan has come a long way and it keeps getting better. Its no wonder its one of Canadas best selling cars. The stunning exterior and impressive performance of this 2018 Civic are clear examples of its exciting evolution. Its progressive look is perfectly complemented by a sophisticated interior designed with your comfort and safety in mind. If youre looking for greatness, this Honda Civic Sedan has a seat for you. This sedan has 62,242 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 174HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Civic Sedan's trim level is Touring. Upgrading to the 2018 Honda Civic Touring sees the addition of larger aluminum wheels, a 452-watt premium audio system, built in navigation, leather heated front and rear seats, wireless bluetooth charging, dual zone climate control, Honda LaneWatch, a power moonroof, proximity key and remote engine start. You'll also get a multi angle rear view camera, Honda Sensing Technologies, bluetooth streaming audio, apple carplay, a 60/40 split rear seat plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Front And Rear Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crhonda.com/apply-now/



o~o

Vehicle Features

Leather Seats
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Heated Front and Rear Seats
Navigation
Blind Spot Detection

Campbell River Honda

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

