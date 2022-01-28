$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 2 4 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8189310

8189310 Stock #: P5868

P5868 VIN: 2HGFC1F93JH105868

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 62,242 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Leather Seats Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera Comfort Heated Front and Rear Seats Additional Features Navigation Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.