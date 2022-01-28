$CALL+ tax & licensing
Campbell River Honda
250-286-0641
2018 Honda Civic
2018 Honda Civic
Sedan Touring - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
Campbell River Honda
2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4
250-286-0641
62,242KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8189310
- Stock #: P5868
- VIN: 2HGFC1F93JH105868
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,242 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Honda Civic Sedan exemplifies automotive excellence and blends fun with efficiency and practicality. This 2018 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Campbell River.
The Honda Civic Sedan has come a long way and it keeps getting better. Its no wonder its one of Canadas best selling cars. The stunning exterior and impressive performance of this 2018 Civic are clear examples of its exciting evolution. Its progressive look is perfectly complemented by a sophisticated interior designed with your comfort and safety in mind. If youre looking for greatness, this Honda Civic Sedan has a seat for you. This sedan has 62,242 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 174HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is Touring. Upgrading to the 2018 Honda Civic Touring sees the addition of larger aluminum wheels, a 452-watt premium audio system, built in navigation, leather heated front and rear seats, wireless bluetooth charging, dual zone climate control, Honda LaneWatch, a power moonroof, proximity key and remote engine start. You'll also get a multi angle rear view camera, Honda Sensing Technologies, bluetooth streaming audio, apple carplay, a 60/40 split rear seat plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Front And Rear Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crhonda.com/apply-now/
o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Heated Front and Rear Seats
Navigation
Blind Spot Detection
Campbell River Honda
2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4