2018 Honda Civic

66,958 KM

Details Description Features

$24,998

+ tax & licensing
$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Campbell River Honda

250-286-0641

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Hatchback LX - Heated Seats

2018 Honda Civic

Hatchback LX - Heated Seats

Location

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

66,958KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8416941
  • Stock #: P8341
  • VIN: SHHFK7G20JU308341

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8341
  • Mileage 66,958 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels!

This 2018 Honda Civic Hatchback offers room for virtually everything with no need for compromise. This 2018 Honda Civic Hatchback is fresh on our lot in Campbell River.

Say hello to this untamed 2018 Honda Civic Hatchback. It has distinct styling that makes it both stylish and versatile. It gives you the advantages of a compact like good fuel economy and easy driveability, but there's more to the story. Along with an exciting driving experience and astonishing utility, this Civic is unafraid to defy boundaries and obliterate expectations. This hatchback has 66,958 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 174HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Civic Hatchback's trim level is LX. This Honda Civic Hatchback LX comes with the features you need to enjoy the ride like compatibility with your smartphone thanks to Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth streaming audio. Other features on this model include aluminum wheels, a 180-watt audio system, heated front seats, rear view camera, remote keyless entry, a retractable cargo cover, rear roofline spoiler and USB plugin. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crhonda.com/apply-now/



o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera

