$24,998 + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 9 5 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8416941

8416941 Stock #: P8341

P8341 VIN: SHHFK7G20JU308341

Vehicle Details Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P8341

Mileage 66,958 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Interior Remote Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.