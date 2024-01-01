$29,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V
Touring
Location
Campbell River Honda
2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4
250-286-0641
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
120,679KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H9XJH116654
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # CX2402
- Mileage 120,679 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
