Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Honda CR-V

120,679 KM

Details Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring

Location

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

  1. 11464066
  2. 11464066
  3. 11464066
  4. 11464066
  5. 11464066
  6. 11464066
  7. 11464066
  8. 11464066
  9. 11464066
  10. 11464066
  11. 11464066
  12. 11464066
Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
120,679KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H9XJH116654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # CX2402
  • Mileage 120,679 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Campbell River Honda

Used 2022 Chevrolet Spark 1LT CVT for sale in Campbell River, BC
2022 Chevrolet Spark 1LT CVT 11,786 KM $22,495 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L for sale in Campbell River, BC
2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L 1,802 KM $48,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Murano Platinum for sale in Campbell River, BC
2015 Nissan Murano Platinum 99,228 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Campbell River Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Campbell River Honda

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

Call Dealer

250-286-XXXX

(click to show)

250-286-0641

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Campbell River Honda

250-286-0641

Contact Seller
2018 Honda CR-V