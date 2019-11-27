Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning! Why Buy From Campbell River Honda?We offer a hassle free 3 day 1,000 km exchange policy30 day 3,000 km peace of mind guaranteeFree Carproof History ReportProfessional detail and free washes for lifeAND a full tank of gas For a fun, versatile SUV that's just the right size, check out the popular Honda CR-V. This 2018 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Campbell River. A focus on practical design, this versatile 2018 Honda CR-V offers a family-friendly space with plenty of room and a thoughtful design. Ample storage and comfort features ensure this is a place to relax no matter the destination. A classy SUV, this model is economical while still offering plenty of fun. This SUV has 27543 kms. It's silver in colour. It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our CR-V's trim level is LX AWD. This CR-V LX is an excellent value. This versatile crossover comes standard with a seven-inch display audio system, Bluetooth streaming audio, USB ports, steering wheel audio and cruise control, heated front seats, a rearview camera, dual-zone air conditioning, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning. To apply right now for financing use this link :https://www.crhonda.com/credit-application/ Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Campbell River. o~o