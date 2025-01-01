$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL Luxury
Location
Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
250-830-4975
Used
236,871KM
VIN KM8SNDHF8JU287524
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 27021
- Mileage 236,871 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
3.041 Axle Ratio
71 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,550 kgs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine: 3.3L GDI DOHC 24-Valve V6 D-CVVT
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Exterior
Fog Lights
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Aluminum Alloy
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: P235/60R18 AS
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination and Driver Auxiliary Mirror
8-Way Driver Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Smart Device Integration
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
6-Way Passenger Seat
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
550w Regular Amplifier
