Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

59,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Campbell River Honda

250-286-0641

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Limited AWD - Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Limited AWD - Navigation

Location

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

59,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8671904
  • Stock #: 22C9785A
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA5JG558476

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22C9785A
  • Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package!

The 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport still does what good crossover SUVs do best: it delivers flexible space, decent performance, and great value. - The Car Connection This 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Campbell River.

A versatile, safe and comfortable SUV that delivers great fuel efficiency both in the city and on the highway. Thanks to the multiple premium and luxury options that are fitted as standard in the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, the driving experience is both relaxing and refined in the city and safe and reassuring when taken off road. All in all this new 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a great performer at an amazing value. This SUV has 59,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 240HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is Limited AWD. The versatile, technologically advanced 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited AWD is the ultimate family SUV ready to take on your daily adventures. Features include full time all wheel drive, upgraded stylish aluminum alloy wheels, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, front and rear heated wipers, front fog lamps, 1st and 2nd row power sunroof with sunshade, power tailgate, LED brake lights, Infinity 12 speaker stereo with an 8 inch color touchscreen display, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Sirius XM satellite radio, integrated navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, power windows front and rear, power heated/ventilated leather front seats, heated leather rear seats, remote keyless entry, heated leather steering wheel, remote cargo and fuel release, HomeLInk garage door transmitter, cruise control, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, drivers seat and door mirrors memory setting, multiple storage consoles, power door locks, rear view camera, rear parking sensors, blind spot sensor, rear collision alert and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Collision Warning.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crhonda.com/apply-now/



o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Navigation
Power Tailgate
Premium Sound Package
Blind Spot Detection
Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Campbell River Honda

2012 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 90,150 KM
$34,830 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Fit SPORT...
 145,903 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Cruze...
 116,100 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Campbell River Honda

Campbell River Honda

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

Call Dealer

250-286-XXXX

(click to show)

250-286-0641

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory