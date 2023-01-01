Menu
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

136,132 KM

Details Features

$34,926

+ tax & licensing
Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

Sport Luxury

Location

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

136,132KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9552148
  • Stock #: 20500
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB1JG559326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 20500
  • Mileage 136,132 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

