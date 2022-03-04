$24,998+ tax & licensing
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing
Campbell River Honda
250-286-0641
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
GS - Heated Seats
Campbell River Honda
2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4
250-286-0641
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing
63,779KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8590460
- Stock #: P3321
- VIN: JM1BN1V79J1183321
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3321
- Mileage 63,779 KM
Vehicle Description
As stated by thecarconnection.com - The 2018 Mazda 3 adds standard active safety features to an already compelling value. Among compact cars, this is definitely one to consider! This 2018 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Campbell River.
With Mazda's Skyactiv technology, this Mazda3 outshines all other compact sedans on the market. With a premium cabin and plenty of standard equipement, this sedan provides a refined luxury feel thats hard to beat. It also comes with an incredible safety rating, giving you and your passengers a sense of ease, knowing that you're safe at all times.This sedan has 63,779 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 156HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Mazda3's trim level is GS. Stepping up to the 2018 Mazda3 GS keeps you connected and informed with MAZDA CONNECT and a 7 inch colour touchscreen display. Bluetooth connectivity right on the steering wheel lets you safely stay in touch with family and friends while driving down the road. Additional features on this impressive trim include Smart City brake support, advanced blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, air conditioning, push button start, aluminum wheels, chrome window trim, rain sensing wipers, power windows and locks and it even comes with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Collision Mitigation, Blind Spot Detection, Mazda Connect, Aluminum Wheels, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crhonda.com/apply-now/
o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Detection
Mazda Connect
Collision Mitigation
Campbell River Honda
2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4