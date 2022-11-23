Menu
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

0 KM

Details Features

$37,870

+ tax & licensing
$37,870

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9348169
  • Stock #: 19840
  • VIN: JA4J24A57JZ619931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

