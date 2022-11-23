2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$37,870 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9348169

9348169 Stock #: 19840

19840 VIN: JA4J24A57JZ619931

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Purple

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.