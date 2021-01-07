Menu
2018 RAM 1500

28,854 KM

Details Description Features

$36,880

+ tax & licensing
$36,880

+ taxes & licensing

Campbell River Honda

250-286-0641

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

SXT - Power Windows - Power Doors

2018 RAM 1500

SXT - Power Windows - Power Doors

Location

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

$36,880

+ taxes & licensing

28,854KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6483255
  • Stock #: X15950
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT6JG165052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X15950
  • Mileage 28,854 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control!

This Ram 1500 is a top contender in the full-size pickup segment thanks to a winning combination of a strong powertrain, a smooth ride and a well-trimmed cabin. This 2018 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Campbell River.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2018 Ram 1500 is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this amazing full size truck. This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 28,854 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our 1500's trim level is SXT. The SXT trim adds some nice features to this truck while still being a great value. It comes with SiriusXM, a media hub with a USB port and an aux jack, air conditioning, cruise control, a front seat center armrest with three cupholders, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, six airbags, automatic headlights, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6RR7KT6JG165052.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crhonda.com/apply-now/




Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Campbell River. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Cruise Control
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Goodyear Brand Tires
Steel spare wheel
Engine Oil Cooler
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Black grille
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Trailer Wiring Harness
Tip Start
3.55 Axle Ratio
Electronically Controlled Throttle
160 Amp Alternator
Fixed rear window
HD shock absorbers
Black door handles
Rear centre armrest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Vinyl rear seat
Storage Tray
Black Exterior Mirrors
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Electronic Transfer Case
Black rear step bumper
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Wheel Centre Hub
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS (DISC) NO LONGER AVAILABLE as standard equipment as of June 7, 2018.

