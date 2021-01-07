Low Mileage, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control!
This Ram 1500 is a top contender in the full-size pickup segment thanks to a winning combination of a strong powertrain, a smooth ride and a well-trimmed cabin. This 2018 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Campbell River.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2018 Ram 1500 is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this amazing full size truck. This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 28,854 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 1500's trim level is SXT. The SXT trim adds some nice features to this truck while still being a great value. It comes with SiriusXM, a media hub with a USB port and an aux jack, air conditioning, cruise control, a front seat center armrest with three cupholders, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, six airbags, automatic headlights, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6RR7KT6JG165052.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Cruise Control
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Goodyear Brand Tires
Steel spare wheel
Engine Oil Cooler
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Black grille
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Trailer Wiring Harness
Tip Start
3.55 Axle Ratio
Electronically Controlled Throttle
160 Amp Alternator
Fixed rear window
HD shock absorbers
Black door handles
Rear centre armrest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Vinyl rear seat
Storage Tray
Black Exterior Mirrors
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Electronic Transfer Case
Black rear step bumper
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement