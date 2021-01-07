Trailer Wiring Harness

3.55 Axle Ratio

Electronically Controlled Throttle

160 Amp Alternator

Fixed rear window

HD shock absorbers

Black door handles

Rear centre armrest

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Vinyl rear seat

Storage Tray

Black Exterior Mirrors

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Electronic Transfer Case

Black rear step bumper

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Manual tilt steering column

Rear cupholder

Delayed Accessory Power

Urethane Gear Shift Knob

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 12V DC Power Outlets

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Seats w/Vinyl Back Material

730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery

98.4 L Fuel Tank

Auto Locking Hubs

Electric Power-Assist Steering

Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Regular Box Style

Tailgate Rear Cargo Access

4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Pickup Cargo Box Lights

Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System

Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering

Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust

Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage

GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer

Wheel Centre Hub

Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control