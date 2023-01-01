$36,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
250-830-4975
2019 Audi A3
Progressiv
Location
Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
250-830-4975
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9990944
- Stock #: 21281
- VIN: WAUEEGFF2KA120646
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 21281
- Mileage 62,404 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 AUDI A3 PROGRESSIV
Priced $36,888 + applicable taxes.
This vehicle has 62,404 KM
Payments as Low as $298 + tax Bi-Weekly✅
To get Pre-Approved today click here: https://bit.ly/PacificNationsReliableVehicles
Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance, located at 1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W8C9. Next to Superstore Dealer#40399
Payments of $298 + tax Bi-Weekly based on approved credit with General Bank of Canada. Selling price of $36,888 + tax open term of 72, that means you can pay it off as early as you like. Fixed rate of 7.99% Total amount financed equals $36,888 + applicable taxes.
Stk#21281
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.