2019 Audi A3

62,404 KM

Details Description Features

$36,888

+ tax & licensing
$36,888

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

2019 Audi A3

2019 Audi A3

Progressiv

2019 Audi A3

Progressiv

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,888

+ taxes & licensing

62,404KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9990944
  • Stock #: 21281
  • VIN: WAUEEGFF2KA120646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 21281
  • Mileage 62,404 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 AUDI A3 PROGRESSIV

Priced $36,888 + applicable taxes.

This vehicle has 62,404 KM

Payments as Low as $298 + tax Bi-Weekly✅

To get Pre-Approved today click here: https://bit.ly/PacificNationsReliableVehicles

Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance, located at 1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W8C9. Next to Superstore Dealer#40399 

Payments of $298 + tax Bi-Weekly based on approved credit with General Bank of Canada. Selling price of $36,888 + tax open term of 72, that means you can pay it off as early as you like. Fixed rate of 7.99% Total amount financed equals $36,888 + applicable taxes. 

Stk#21281

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

