With impressive towing, massive power, and amazing off-road capability, this Colorado is the truck you always wanted. This 2019 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Campbell River.
This 2019 Chevrolet Colorado offers a new take on the midsize pickup truck. With its combination of rugged looks, advanced technology, capable towing ability, and fuel savings, this Chevy Colorado outclasses the competition. From tackling urban streets to driving off the beaten path, this pickup is definitely worth a first, second and third look. This low mileage crew cab pickup has just 22,105 kms. It's grey in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Colorado's trim level is WT. The WT stands for work truck, and this colorado really lives up to the name. This trim offers more options than the base model trim with standard features including a 7 inch color touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth control and streaming, AM/FM stereo, and aux and USB input you will be in a modern vehicle with modern technology and a power driver seat, driver information center, rear view camera, and Teen Driver Technology that gives warnings for speed and safety items while generating a report card that tracks driving habit keeps you comfy and safe. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Siriusxm, Bluetooth, Touchscreen, Power Windows.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Rear Wheel Drive
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Rear View Camera
Rear Vision Camera
TOUCHSCREEN
Pickup box
Door handles, black
SiriusXM
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Bumper, rear chrome
CornerStep, rear bumper
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, one colour
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Steering wheel, urethane
Headlamps, halogen with automatic exterior lamp control
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Glass, windshield shade band
Tailgate, locking
Seat, rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)
Console, floor, front compartment, custom
Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down
Theft-deterrent system, immobilization
Mouldings, Black beltline
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Cargo box light, back of Cab
Handles, door release, front and rear, Jet Black
Mirrors, outside manual-folding, Black
Air conditioning, single-zone manual climate control
Lighting, interior, centre dome
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way power with manual recline
Seat adjuster, passenger 2-way manual fore/aft with manual recline
Steering column, tilt, manual
Visors, driver and front passenger with passenger vanity mirror
Engine, 2.5L I4, DI, DOHC, VVT (200 hp [149.0 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 191 lb-ft of torque [259 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (Not included on Crew Cab Long Box models.)
Rear axle, 4.10 ratio (Requires (LCV) 2.5L I4 engine. Not included on Crew Cab Long Box models.)
GVWR, 5500 lbs. (2495 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab Short Wheelbase models with (LCV) 2.5L I4 engine only.)
Wheel, compact spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) Black cast aluminum (Standard with (LCV) 2.5L I4 engine only. Not included on Crew Cab Long Box models.)
Tailgate handle, Black (Not available with (SCZ) Chrome tailgate handle, LPO.)
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned o...
