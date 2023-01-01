2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,650 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 2 , 5 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10626396

10626396 Stock #: 22441

22441 VIN: 2GNAXUEV2K6117172

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 22441

Mileage 92,500 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Mechanical 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Exterior Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Running Boards/Side Steps Comfort Climate Control Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Wheel Locks Entertainment System Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.