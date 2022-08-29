Menu
2019 Dodge Charger

65,314 KM

Details Features

$37,855

+ tax & licensing
$37,855

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

2019 Dodge Charger

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,855

+ taxes & licensing

65,314KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9235786
  Stock #: 19501
  VIN: 2C3CDXBG2KH612773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,314 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Automatic Headlights
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

