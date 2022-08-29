Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

83,566 KM

Details Features

$39,877

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,877

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,877

+ taxes & licensing

83,566KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9235777
  • Stock #: 19192
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG5KR677371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,566 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

2019 Kia Sorento
89,396 KM
$39,888 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Journey SE
 84,886 KM
$17,987 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Acadia AWD ...
 71,912 KM
$48,544 + tax & lic

Email Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

Call Dealer

250-830-XXXX

(click to show)

250-830-4975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory