2019 Ford F-150
Limited
55,660KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8270991
- Stock #: P6570
- VIN: 1FTEW1EG5KFA46570
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P6570
- Mileage 55,660 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ford F-150 is arguably the most capable truck in the class, and it features a spacious, comfortable interior. This 2019 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Campbell River.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 55,660 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 450HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-150's trim level is Limited. Upgrading to this ultra premium Ford F-150 Limited is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with top of the line features such as leather heated and cooled seats, exclusive chrome exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start, pro trailer backup assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features blind spot detection, pre-collision assist, automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Additional features also includes exclusive aluminum wheels, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals and running boards, a premium Bang and Oulfsen sound system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, a smart device remote engine start, a heated leather steering wheel and a useful rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: High Output 3.5l Ecoboost.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG5KFA46570.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crhonda.com/apply-now/
o~o
Vehicle Features
High Output 3.5L EcoBoost
