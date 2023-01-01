$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
SE
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
21,140KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9501454
- VIN: 3FA6P0LU3KR190776
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 21,140 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
