2019 GMC Acadia

30,109 KM

SLE

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

2019 GMC Acadia

2019 GMC Acadia

SLE

2019 GMC Acadia

SLE

Location

1450 Cedar St, Campbell River, BC V9W 2W7

1450 Cedar St, Campbell River, BC V9W 2W7

250-830-4975

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

30,109KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6644774
  • VIN: 1GKKNRLS3KZ233241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metal Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,109 KM

Vehicle Description

If you would like an affordable and flexiable finance plan we can arrange it. We deal with major Canadian Banks on your behalf to get you the best rates and terms. 

We work with RBC, BMO, TD, Scotia, CIBC, General Bank & National Bank. That means we can get you the lowest interest rate and most competitive terms within an hour. No trips to your bank, no long lines, no stressful meetings with your banker. We will make the banks compete for your business.

We also work with credit re-building situations. We have 7 banks that are able to help people with lower credit scores re-build their credit! So don't worry about getting approved for financing we will handle that for you.

 

Excellent Condition. Free Carfax History Report, Free Mechanical Inspection Report & No Doc Fee!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1450 Cedar St, Campbell River, BC V9W 2W7

250-830-4975

