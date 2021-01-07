As capable as it is handsome, this GMC Yukon XL is the perfect SUV for the modern family. This 2019 GMC Yukon XL is fresh on our lot in Campbell River.
This GMC Yukon XL is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a truck. The handsome exterior and huge, well-appointed interior are what make this SUV a desirable family hauler. This GMC Yukon XL is a cut above the competition in tech, features, and aesthetics while staying capable and comfortable enough to take the whole family and a camper on those long adventures. This GMC Yukon XL does it all in style. This SUV has 36,001 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Yukon XL's trim level is SLT. This SLT Yukon was built to impress with amazing features like low speed automatic forward braking, forward collision alert, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, vibrating safety alert seat, IntelliBeam, hands free power liftgate, heated leather seats, cooled front seats, and auto dimming mirrors. Other features include powertrain assistive grade braking, trailering equipment with a receiver and wiring, aluminum wheels, active aero shutters, black assist steps, fog lamps, rain sensing automatic wipers, 110V power outlet, Driver Information Centre, 4G WiFi hotspot, parking assistance, GMC Connected Access, heated leather steering wheel, rear view camera, remote entry and starting, Teen Driver Technology, tri zone automatic climate control, an 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM and HD Radio, voice controls, and a premium Bose sound system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist.
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
remote start
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Cargo Net
Blind Spot Monitoring
4-wheel drive
Rear Vision Camera
Front and Rear Park Assist
Premium Sound Package
Forward collision alert
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Safety Alert Seat
Lane Keep Assist
Steering, power
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Alternator, 150 amps
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Glass, deep-tinted
Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass
Windshield, solar absorbing
Defogger, rear-window electric
Rear axle, 3.08 ratio
Suspension Package, Premium Smooth Ride
Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Tools, mechanical jack and wheel wrench stored in rear quarter trim
Active aero shutters, front
Radio, HD
Climate control, tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver, right-front passenger and rear passengers
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Transfer case, active, single-speed, electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed. (Not available with 2WD models or (NHT) HD Trailering Package.)
Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector and 2" trailering receiver
Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator
GVWR, 7500 lbs. (3402 kg) (Standard on 4WD models.)
Powertrain grade braking
Brakes, VAC power, with VSES
Tire carrier, lockable outside spare winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Wipers, front rain-sensing, intermittent
Wiper, rear
Audio system feature, Bose premium 9-speaker system with subwoofer in centre console
Windows, power all express down, front express up
Power outlet, 110-volt, 1.1 Amp, 150 Watt
Assist handles, 1st row passenger and 2nd row outboard seats
Lighting, interior with dome light driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
StabiliTrak, vehicle stability enhancement system
Brakes, Hill Start-Assist
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking
Liftgate, rear power programmable, hands free
Fog lamps with chrome surround
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators and ground illumination
Console, floor with storage area, cup holders
Lighting, interior includes courtesy lighting with theater dimming, lighting for front and rear door handles, front and rear passenger footwells and door storage area
Power outlets, 5 auxiliary, 12-volt includes outlets in the instrument panel, console, back of the console, 1 in 3rd row and 1 in the cargo area.
Seats, heated second row, outboard positions
Steering wheel, heated, leather-wrapped
Keyless start, push button start
Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
Headlamps, IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off
Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal multi-colour
GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for te...
Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. A...
