2019 GMC Yukon XL

Cargo Net

Blind Spot Monitoring

4-wheel drive

Rear Vision Camera

Front and Rear Park Assist

Premium Sound Package

Forward collision alert

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Safety Alert Seat

Lane Keep Assist

Steering, power

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming

Differential, heavy-duty locking rear

Alternator, 150 amps

Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Glass, deep-tinted

Steering column, power tilt and telescopic

Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass

Windshield, solar absorbing

Defogger, rear-window electric

Rear axle, 3.08 ratio

Suspension Package, Premium Smooth Ride

Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar

Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs

Tools, mechanical jack and wheel wrench stored in rear quarter trim

Active aero shutters, front

Radio, HD

Climate control, tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver, right-front passenger and rear passengers

Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions

Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)

Transfer case, active, single-speed, electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed. (Not available with 2WD models or (NHT) HD Trailering Package.)

Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector and 2" trailering receiver

Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil

Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator

GVWR, 7500 lbs. (3402 kg) (Standard on 4WD models.)

Powertrain grade braking

Brakes, VAC power, with VSES

Tire carrier, lockable outside spare winch-type mounted under frame at rear

Wipers, front rain-sensing, intermittent

Wiper, rear

Audio system feature, Bose premium 9-speaker system with subwoofer in centre console

Windows, power all express down, front express up

Power outlet, 110-volt, 1.1 Amp, 150 Watt

Assist handles, 1st row passenger and 2nd row outboard seats

Lighting, interior with dome light driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions

StabiliTrak, vehicle stability enhancement system

Brakes, Hill Start-Assist

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable

Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert

Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag

Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking

Liftgate, rear power programmable, hands free

Fog lamps with chrome surround

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators and ground illumination

Console, floor with storage area, cup holders

Lighting, interior includes courtesy lighting with theater dimming, lighting for front and rear door handles, front and rear passenger footwells and door storage area

Power outlets, 5 auxiliary, 12-volt includes outlets in the instrument panel, console, back of the console, 1 in 3rd row and 1 in the cargo area.

Seats, heated second row, outboard positions

Steering wheel, heated, leather-wrapped

Keyless start, push button start

Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions

Headlamps, IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off

Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal multi-colour

GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more