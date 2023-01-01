Menu
2019 Honda Civic

90,521 KM

Details Features

$11,340

+ tax & licensing
$11,340

+ taxes & licensing

Campbell River Honda

250-286-0641

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

EX

2019 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

$11,340

+ taxes & licensing

90,521KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10446531
  • Stock #: P2169
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F78KH012169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 90,521 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Campbell River Honda

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

