$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Honda Civic
LX
2019 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Campbell River Honda
2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4
250-286-0641
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
139,580KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFC2E55KH023730
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 23CR0709A
- Mileage 139,580 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Campbell River Honda
2016 Chrysler 200 LX 71,859 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Focus SE 85,151 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Murano SV 201,170 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Campbell River Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Campbell River Honda
2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4
Call Dealer
250-286-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Campbell River Honda
250-286-0641
2019 Honda Civic