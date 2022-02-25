$22,445+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic
Sedan LX 6MT - Heated Seats
2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4
28,794KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8323110
- Stock #: 22C5765A
- VIN: 2HGFC2E57KH020506
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,794 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Honda Civic Sedan has adopted some subtle stylish changes, essentially becoming an elegant, modern, sophisticated compact sedan. This 2019 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Campbell River.
Small updates have managed to recreate this 2019 Honda Civic Sedan into an elegant, sporty and sophisticated vehicle worthy of your attention. With a comfortable and roomy cabin crafted with premium materials, superb ride quality and exceptional handling, this Honda Civic Sedan is definitely a must-drive must-own vehicle that will not disappoint.This low mileage sedan has just 28,794 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is LX 6MT. This LX Civic still packs a lot of features for an incredible value with driver assistance technology like collision mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist with road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, straight driving assist for slopes, and automatic highbeams you normally only expect with a higher price. The interior is as comfy and advanced as you need with heated front seats, remote keyless entry, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Siri EyesFree, WiFi tethering, steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, multi-angle rearview camera, 7 inch driver information display, and automatic climate control. The exterior has some great style with a refreshed grille, independent suspension, heated power side mirrors, and LED taillamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Bluetooth, Siri Eyesfree.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crhonda.com/apply-now/
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Remote Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Lane Keep Assist
SIRI EyesFree
Collision Mitigation
