Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Civic

28,794 KM

Details Description Features

$22,445

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,445

+ taxes & licensing

Campbell River Honda

250-286-0641

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan LX 6MT - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan LX 6MT - Heated Seats

Location

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

Contact Seller

$22,445

+ taxes & licensing

28,794KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8323110
  • Stock #: 22C5765A
  • VIN: 2HGFC2E57KH020506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,794 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation!

This 2019 Honda Civic Sedan has adopted some subtle stylish changes, essentially becoming an elegant, modern, sophisticated compact sedan. This 2019 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Campbell River.

Small updates have managed to recreate this 2019 Honda Civic Sedan into an elegant, sporty and sophisticated vehicle worthy of your attention. With a comfortable and roomy cabin crafted with premium materials, superb ride quality and exceptional handling, this Honda Civic Sedan is definitely a must-drive must-own vehicle that will not disappoint.This low mileage sedan has just 28,794 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Civic Sedan's trim level is LX 6MT. This LX Civic still packs a lot of features for an incredible value with driver assistance technology like collision mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist with road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, straight driving assist for slopes, and automatic highbeams you normally only expect with a higher price. The interior is as comfy and advanced as you need with heated front seats, remote keyless entry, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Siri EyesFree, WiFi tethering, steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, multi-angle rearview camera, 7 inch driver information display, and automatic climate control. The exterior has some great style with a refreshed grille, independent suspension, heated power side mirrors, and LED taillamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Bluetooth, Siri Eyesfree.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crhonda.com/apply-now/



o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Remote Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Lane Keep Assist
SIRI EyesFree
Collision Mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Campbell River Honda

2007 BMW Z4 Base
 101,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz B...
 140,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V EX A...
 52,000 KM
$35,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Campbell River Honda

Campbell River Honda

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

Call Dealer

250-286-XXXX

(click to show)

250-286-0641

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory