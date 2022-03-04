$44,477+ tax & licensing
$44,477
+ taxes & licensing
Campbell River Honda
250-286-0641
2019 Honda Passport
Sport AWD - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
23,220KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour BLACK 3
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,220 KM
Vehicle Description
With a quality interior design plush with high level materials and features, leaving your comfort zone has never been more comfortable. This 2019 Honda Passport is fresh on our lot in Campbell River.
All new for 2019 after a long time away, this Honda Passport brings a breath of fresh air for the outdoor oriented Honda fan. Forged for the outdoors, this AWD SUV is more than just another 5 seat mid size. With a rugged chassis and suspension, a powerful drivetrain, and anything you need to get off the road and into the wild, this Honda Passport is your new trail partner. This low mileage SUV has just 23,220 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Passport's trim level is Sport AWD. Built for adventure, this Honda Passport makes sure you get there in comfort with a power moonroof, remote start, heated front seats and steering wheel, WiFi tethering, display, steering wheel multifunction controls, 7 inch driver information, tri-zone automatic climate control, and ambient lighting. The interior is further enhanced by an infotainment system complete with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, HondaLink, Siri EyesFree, USB and aux inputs, and an audio display. Driving assistance and active safety features like collision mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, and blind spot monitoring make sure you stay fresh on the trip. This SUV is not short on style either with aluminum wheels, multi-angle rearview mirror, LED lighting with fog lights, heated power side mirrors, and active noise cancellation. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crhonda.com/apply-now/
o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Sunroof
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Lane Keep Assist
Collision Mitigation
