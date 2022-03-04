2019 Honda Passport

$44,477 + taxes & licensing 2 3 , 2 2 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8473083

8473083 Stock #: 22P0563A

22P0563A VIN: 5FNYF8H24KB501628

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour BLACK 3

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22P0563A

Mileage 23,220 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof Interior remote start Heated Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Lane Keep Assist Collision Mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.