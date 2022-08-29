2019 Kia Sportage

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,950 + taxes & licensing 8 3 , 4 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9087952

9087952 Stock #: 19510

19510 VIN: KNDPMCAC3K7493275

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 83,400 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

