2019 RAM 1500
Big Horn - Aluminum Wheels - Chrome Accents
61,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8278362
- Stock #: P3288A
- VIN: 1C6SRFFT9KN764185
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3288A
- Mileage 61,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully redesigned for 2019, this Ram 1500 has reduced weight and increased payload and towing capacity over the previous generations. This 2019 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Campbell River.
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 61,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 1500's trim level is Big Horn. This Ram 1500 Big Horn comes very well equipped with stylish aluminum wheels, comfortable cloth seats and premium carpet floors, a leather steering wheel, Uconnect with a larger touchscreen, wireless streaming audio, USB and aux input jacks, and a useful rear view camera. This awesome pickup truck also includes power heated side mirrors, proximity keyless entry, cruise control, an HD suspension, towing equipment, chrome bumpers with rear step, chrome exterior accents, fog lights and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Chrome Accents, Proximity Key, Touchscreen, Streaming Audio, Rear Camera, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFFT9KN764185.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crhonda.com/apply-now/
o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Cruise Control
REAR CAMERA
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Streaming Audio
Chrome Accents
TOUCHSCREEN
