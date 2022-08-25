$44,988+ tax & licensing
$44,988
+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
TRADESMAN
Location
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
80,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9003130
- Stock #: 19191
- VIN: 3C6RR7KG0KG688619
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Warranty Available
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire
