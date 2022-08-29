Menu
2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen

81,609 KM

Details Features

$29,877

+ tax & licensing
$29,877

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

DSG 4MOTION

DSG 4MOTION

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

81,609KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9149011
  • Stock #: 19021
  • VIN: 3VW117AU6KM515223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,609 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

