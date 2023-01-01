Menu
2020 Chevrolet Malibu

118,735 KM

Details Features

$24,945

+ tax & licensing
$24,945

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

2020 Chevrolet Malibu

2020 Chevrolet Malibu

SEDAN 4-DR

2020 Chevrolet Malibu

SEDAN 4-DR

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,945

+ taxes & licensing

118,735KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9601783
  Stock #: 20380
  VIN: 1G1ZC5ST1LF091745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 20380
  • Mileage 118,735 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

