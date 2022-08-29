Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Chevrolet Tahoe

87,688 KM

Details Features

$65,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$65,987

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Tahoe

2020 Chevrolet Tahoe

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Tahoe

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

  1. 1666134734
  2. 1666134734
  3. 1666134734
  4. 1666134734
  5. 1666134733
  6. 1666134734
  7. 1666134734
  8. 1666134734
  9. 1666134734
  10. 1666134734
  11. 1666134734
  12. 1666134734
  13. 1666134734
  14. 1666134734
  15. 1666134733
  16. 1666134734
  17. 1666134734
  18. 1666134734
  19. 1666134734
  20. 1666134734
  21. 1666134751
  22. 1666134751
  23. 1666134751
  24. 1666134751
  25. 1666134751
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$65,987

+ taxes & licensing

87,688KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9181564
  • Stock #: 19620
  • VIN: 1GNSKAKCXLR145358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 87,688 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Climate Control
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

2020 Chevrolet Tahoe
87,688 KM
$65,987 + tax & lic
2018 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 67,893 KM
$30,987 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Altima SL
 63,671 KM
$32,988 + tax & lic

Email Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

Call Dealer

250-830-XXXX

(click to show)

250-830-4975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory