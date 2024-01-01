$47,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Ford F-150
XLT
2020 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
250-830-4975
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$47,988
+ taxes & licensing
54,705KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E59LKE52696
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 54,705 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance
Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
Call Dealer
250-830-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
2020 Ford F-150