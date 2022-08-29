Menu
2020 GMC Sierra 1500

113,444 KM

Details Features

$49,877

+ tax & licensing
$49,877

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation 1500 CREW CAB 4WD

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation 1500 CREW CAB 4WD

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,877

+ taxes & licensing

113,444KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9149029
  • Stock #: 19451
  • VIN: 1GTU9CED3LZ256203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,444 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

