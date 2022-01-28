$35,998+ tax & licensing
$35,998
+ taxes & licensing
Campbell River Honda
250-286-0641
2020 Honda Civic
Sedan Touring - Leather Seats
Location
Campbell River Honda
2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4
250-286-0641
17,737KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8159479
- Stock #: 22C1100A
- VIN: 2HGFC1F9XLH102369
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Honda Civic Sedan has a spacious and high-quality cabin, a refined ride and handling, and a best in class trunk space, proving to be the best pick among its competitors. This 2020 Honda Civic Sedan is for sale today in Campbell River.
Small updates have managed to recreate this 2020 Honda Civic Sedan into an elegant, sporty and sophisticated vehicle worthy of your attention. With a comfortable and roomy cabin crafted with premium materials, superb ride quality and exceptional handling, this Honda Civic Sedan is definitely a must-drive must-own vehicle that will not disappoint.This low mileage sedan has just 17,737 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 174HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is Touring. This Touring Civic is the top of luxury with leather trimmed seats, navigation, wireless charging, premium audio, SiriusXM, HR Radio, rain sensing wipers, LED lighting with fog lights, side mirror turn signals, auto dimming rearview mirror, and a HomeLink remote system. Other luxury features include power moonroof, collision mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist with road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, blind spot display, heated front seats, remote start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Siri EyesFree, WiFi tethering, leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, multi-angle rearview camera, 7 inch driver information display, and automatic climate control. The exterior has some great style with a proximity key, aluminum trimmed sport pedals, fog lights, paddle shifters, aluminum wheels, independent suspension, heated power side mirrors, and LED taillamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crhonda.com/apply-now/
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
WIRELESS CHARGING
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Audio
Navigation
Lane Keep Assist
Collision Mitigation
Campbell River Honda
2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4