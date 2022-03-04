Menu
2020 Honda Civic

7,200 KM

$34,998

+ tax & licensing
$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

Campbell River Honda

250-286-0641

2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport CVT - Sunroof

2020 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport CVT - Sunroof

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

7,200KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8579387
  Stock #: P2450
  VIN: SHHFK7H44LU302450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2450
  • Mileage 7,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist!

Plenty of dynamic capabilities and the generous space for up to 5 adults makes this 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback the perfect family sports hatchback. This 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback is fresh on our lot in Campbell River.

The Honda Civic has impressed generations of buyer for decades, making it one of the best selling vehicles in it's class. With a premium driving experience, a roomy and comfortable cabin that is crafted using high quality materials, excellent visibility and a sophisticated ride, its no wonder the 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback is so popular and continues its long lasting legacy.This low mileage hatchback has just 7,200 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 180HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Civic Hatchback's trim level is Sport CVT. Stepping up to this Sport Civic gets you some great features for luxury and performance with a power moonroof, leather steering wheel, proximity key, aluminum trimmed sport pedals, fog lights, and blind spot display. Other standard features include collision mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist with road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, straight driving assist for slopes, and automatic highbeams. The interior is as comfy and advanced as you need with heated front seats, remote start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Siri EyesFree, WiFi tethering, steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, multi-angle rearview camera, 7 inch driver information display, and automatic climate control. The exterior has some great style with aluminum wheels, independent suspension, heated power side mirrors, and LED taillamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crhonda.com/apply-now/



Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Sunroof
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Lane Keep Assist
Collision Mitigation

