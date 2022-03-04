2020 Honda Civic

$34,998 + taxes & licensing 7 , 2 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8579387

8579387 Stock #: P2450

P2450 VIN: SHHFK7H44LU302450

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P2450

Mileage 7,200 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Lane Keep Assist Collision Mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.