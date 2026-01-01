$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Hyundai PALISADE
ULTIMATE
2020 Hyundai PALISADE
ULTIMATE
Location
Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
250-830-4975
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
181,000KM
VIN KM8R5DHE8LU057698
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 181,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
71 L Fuel Tank
3.648 Axle Ratio
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.8L GDI D-CVVT 24-Valve V6
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: paddle shifters and shift-by-wire
GVWR: 2,663 kgs
Gas-Pressurized Front Shock Absorbers and Nivomat Brand Name Rear Shock Absorbers
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Nivomat Suspension
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Simulated Suede Headliner
Leather Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
8-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt
10-Way Driver Seat
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL (ACC)
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Nappa Leather 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Recline, Power Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blue Link
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Rear View Monitor Back-Up Camera
Surround View Monitor (SVM) Left Side Camera
Surround View Monitor (SVM) Right Side Camera
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Exterior
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
TIRES: 245/50R20 AS
Wheels: 20" Premium Finish 14-Spoke Aluminum
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Real-Time Traffic Display
12 Speakers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance
2020 Hyundai PALISADE ULTIMATE 181,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 GMC Terrain SLE 56,614 KM $31,702 + tax & lic
2024 GMC Terrain SLE 51,838 KM $31,690 + tax & lic
Email Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
Call Dealer
250-830-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance
250-830-4975
2020 Hyundai PALISADE