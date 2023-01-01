$34,997+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
250-830-4975
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
SE 2.4 AWD
Location
Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
250-830-4975
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,997
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9705154
- Stock #: 20830
- VIN: 5NMS2CAD1LH208897
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 20830
- Mileage 76,948 KM
Vehicle Description
Payments as low as $283+tax Bi-Weekly✅
To get Pre-Approved today click here: https://www.pacificnations.ca/free-credit-check/
We Approve All Credit Scores
★2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 2.4 AWD★
Priced $34,997+applicable taxes.
This vehicle has 76,948 Kilometers.
Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance, located at 1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W8C9. Next to Superstore Dealer#40399
Payments of $283+tax Bi-Weekly based on approved credit with General Bank of Canada. Selling price of $34,997+tax open term of 72, that means you can pay it off as early as you like. Fixed rate of 7.99% Total amount financed equals $34,997+applicable taxes. Stk#20830
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.