2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

76,948 KM

$34,997

+ tax & licensing
$34,997

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

SE 2.4 AWD

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

SE 2.4 AWD

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,997

+ taxes & licensing

76,948KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9705154
  • Stock #: 20830
  • VIN: 5NMS2CAD1LH208897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 20830
  • Mileage 76,948 KM

Vehicle Description

Payments as low as $283+tax Bi-Weekly✅

To get Pre-Approved today click here: https://www.pacificnations.ca/free-credit-check/

We Approve All Credit Scores

★2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 2.4 AWD★

Priced $34,997+applicable taxes.

This vehicle has 76,948 Kilometers.

Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance, located at 1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W8C9. Next to Superstore Dealer#40399 

Payments of $283+tax Bi-Weekly based on approved credit with General Bank of Canada. Selling price of $34,997+tax open term of 72, that means you can pay it off as early as you like. Fixed rate of 7.99% Total amount financed equals $34,997+applicable taxes. Stk#20830

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

