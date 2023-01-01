2020 Kia Sorento

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert

