Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Sorento

0 KM

Details Features

$39,944

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,944

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Sorento

2020 Kia Sorento

Lx+ V6 Awd

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Sorento

Lx+ V6 Awd

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

  1. 1675963918
  2. 1675963918
  3. 1675963918
  4. 1675963918
  5. 1675963918
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,944

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9601672
  • Stock #: 20640
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA58LG676044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 20640
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 45,398 KM
$39,942 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Compass Tr...
 63,174 KM
$39,943 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda MAZDA3 Pr...
 97,754 KM
$34,912 + tax & lic

Email Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

Call Dealer

250-830-XXXX

(click to show)

250-830-4975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory