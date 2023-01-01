Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

97,754 KM

Details Features

$34,912

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,912

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

Contact Seller
2020 Mazda MAZDA3

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

Preferred AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

Preferred AWD

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,912

+ taxes & licensing

97,754KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9601681
  • Stock #: 20630
  • VIN: 3MZBPBDM8LM129812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 20630
  • Mileage 97,754 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

2020 Mazda MAZDA3 Pr...
 97,754 KM
$34,912 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sorento Lx+...
 0 KM
$39,944 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Corolla ...
 93,228 KM
$26,810 + tax & lic

Email Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

Call Dealer

250-830-XXXX

(click to show)

250-830-4975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory