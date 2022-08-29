2020 Mitsubishi Mirage

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,987 + taxes & licensing 6 8 , 9 3 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9202096

9202096 Stock #: 19610

19610 VIN: ML32A3HJXLH008877

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 68,930 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.