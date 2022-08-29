Menu
2020 Mitsubishi Mirage

68,930 KM

Details Features

$25,987

+ tax & licensing
$25,987

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

2020 Mitsubishi Mirage

2020 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES

2020 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,987

+ taxes & licensing

68,930KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9202096
  Stock #: 19610
  VIN: ML32A3HJXLH008877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,930 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

