$25,987+ tax & licensing
$25,987
+ taxes & licensing
Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance
250-830-4975
2020 Mitsubishi Mirage
ES
Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
68,930KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9202096
- Stock #: 19610
- VIN: ML32A3HJXLH008877
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,930 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
