2020 Mitsubishi RVR

55,450 KM

Details Description Features

$36,998

+ tax & licensing
$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

GT

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

GT

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

55,450KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10144215
  • Stock #: 21001
  • VIN: JA4AJ4AW1LU603655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 21001
  • Mileage 55,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Payments as low as $299 + tax Bi-Weekly✅

To get Pre-Approved today click here: https://bit.ly/PacificNationsReliableVehicles

We Approve All Credit Scores

★ 2020 MITSUBISHI RVR GT ★

Priced $36,998 + applicable taxes.

There are 54,450 kilometers.

Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance, located at 1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W8C9. Next to Superstore Dealer#40399 

Payments of $299 + tax Bi-Weekly based on approved credit with General Bank of Canada. Selling price of $36,998 + tax open term of 72, that means you can pay it off as early as you like. Fixed rate of 7.99% Total amount financed equals $36,998 + applicable taxes. 

Stk#21001

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

