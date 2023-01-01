$36,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
250-830-4975
2020 Mitsubishi RVR
GT
Location
Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
250-830-4975
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10144215
- Stock #: 21001
- VIN: JA4AJ4AW1LU603655
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 21001
- Mileage 55,450 KM
Vehicle Description
Payments as low as $299 + tax Bi-Weekly✅
To get Pre-Approved today click here: https://bit.ly/PacificNationsReliableVehicles
We Approve All Credit Scores
★ 2020 MITSUBISHI RVR GT ★
Priced $36,998 + applicable taxes.
There are 54,450 kilometers.
Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance, located at 1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W8C9. Next to Superstore Dealer#40399
Payments of $299 + tax Bi-Weekly based on approved credit with General Bank of Canada. Selling price of $36,998 + tax open term of 72, that means you can pay it off as early as you like. Fixed rate of 7.99% Total amount financed equals $36,998 + applicable taxes.
Stk#21001
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.