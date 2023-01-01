Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Nissan Rogue

46,920 KM

Details Features

$34,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,994

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Rogue

2020 Nissan Rogue

S AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Rogue

S AWD

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,994

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
46,920KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9705121
  • Stock #: 20840
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV6LC723394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 20840
  • Mileage 46,920 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

2022 Nissan Kicks S ...
 5,968 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Impal...
 86,300 KM
$26,940 + tax & lic
2022 Coleman Sun Val...
 0 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic

Email Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

Call Dealer

250-830-XXXX

(click to show)

250-830-4975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory