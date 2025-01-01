$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
Location
Used
64,214KM
VIN 1C6RR7FTXLS145926
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,214 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
180 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
789.3 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Carpet Floor Covering
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front Facing Vinyl Rear Seat
Full Floor Covering
Auto-Dim Rearview Mirror w/Display
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Tip Start
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
Black Exterior Mirrors
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheel Centre Hub
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
2020 RAM 1500 Classic