Used 2020 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS for sale in Campbell River, BC

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

64,214 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

12344325

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,214KM
VIN 1C6RR7FTXLS145926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,214 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
180 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
789.3 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Carpet Floor Covering
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front Facing Vinyl Rear Seat
Full Floor Covering
Auto-Dim Rearview Mirror w/Display
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Tip Start
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
Black Exterior Mirrors
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheel Centre Hub
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-XXXX

250-830-4975

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance

250-830-4975

2020 RAM 1500 Classic