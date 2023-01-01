$48,374+ tax & licensing
$48,374
+ taxes & licensing
Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance
250-830-4975
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
CREW CAB PICKUP 4-DR
Location
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
33,855KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9601774
- Stock #: 20400
- VIN: 1C6RR7LT1LS140389
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 33,855 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
