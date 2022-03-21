Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,919 + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 1 5 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 8944735

8944735 Stock #: 19320

19320 VIN: 5YFBPRBE4LP100419

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 79,155 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

