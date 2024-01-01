$27,776+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT
Location
Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
250-830-4975
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$27,776
+ taxes & licensing
79,211KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KL79MRSL0MB153945
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 79,211 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
$27,776
+ taxes & licensing
Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance
250-830-4975
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer