$38,225+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda Ridgeline
Black Edition
2021 Honda Ridgeline
Black Edition
Location
Campbell River Honda
2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4
250-286-0641
$38,225
+ taxes & licensing
17,404KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FPYK3F83MB500809
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P0809
- Mileage 17,404 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Campbell River Honda
2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4
