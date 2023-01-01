Menu
2021 Honda Ridgeline

17,404 KM

Details Features

$38,225

+ tax & licensing
Location

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

17,404KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FPYK3F83MB500809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P0809
  • Mileage 17,404 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

250-286-0641

