Used 2021 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk for sale in Campbell River, BC

2021 Jeep Cherokee

158,692 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

12653400

2021 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
158,692KM
VIN 1C4PJMBX3MD139521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,692 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Exterior

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Clearcoat Paint w/Decal
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Smart Device Integration
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
8.4" Touchscreen
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Upfitter Switches
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.517 Axle Ratio
Off-Road Suspension
Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
59.8 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs)
Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
5 Skid Plates
453.6 Kgs Maximum Payload

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
and Rear Cross-Path Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance

250-830-4975

2021 Jeep Cherokee