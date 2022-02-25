Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Jeep Cherokee

0 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Campbell River Honda

250-286-0641

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Cherokee

2021 Jeep Cherokee

5DR

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Cherokee

5DR

Location

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8416938
  • Stock #: P3288AA
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCX6MD140421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jeep Cherokee delivers plenty of off-roading capability, but the bigger story is that it's civilized and comfortable enough for your daily commute. This 2021 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Campbell River.

With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Jeep Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. This Cherokee has a refined look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience the freedom of adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMCX6MD140421.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crhonda.com/apply-now/



o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Campbell River Honda

2018 GMC Sierra 3500...
 77,000 KM
$72,500 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Golf...
 50,000 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 ST - ...
 113,000 KM
$26,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Campbell River Honda

Campbell River Honda

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

Call Dealer

250-286-XXXX

(click to show)

250-286-0641

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory