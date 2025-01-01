$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk
Location
Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
250-830-4975
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
110,822KM
VIN 3C4NJDDB0MT598945
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,822 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Exterior
Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
17" Wheels
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tires: P215/65R17 BSW AS On/Off Road
Coloured Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Diamond Cut Aluminum
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Bucket front seats
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Heated
Mechanical
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Off-Road Suspension
51 L Fuel Tank
2 Skid Plates
Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS
4.334 Final Drive Ratio
GVWR: 2,131 kgs (4,700 lbs)
420.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Rear Cross Path Detection
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
